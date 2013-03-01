New Market Report Now Available: Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Furniture & Floorcoverings

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Furniture & Floorcoverings"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q2 2015 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK furniture and floorcoverings market.
Scope of this Report
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding how inflation and volumes will change over the next two years in the furniture & floorcoverings market
- Develop decision making based on economic, consumer and sector specific forecasts
- Create long term business plans based on our sector summary, which forecasts how the key economic metrics will evovle over the next two years
Report Highlights
For the first time since Q4 2007, the furniture & floorcoverings market will acheive sales growth over a quarter with sales in Q3 2013 up 0.3%. This will be driven by housing transactions returning to growth during this period as the more affluent start to move house again. Growth will be driven by inflation rather than volumes.
Despite the growth in Q3, furniture & floorcoverings sales will remain negative for the whole year as the majority of customer continue to shy away from making big ticket, discretionary purchases. Floorcoverings will remain negative in each quarter as shoppers prioritise thier spend elsewhere and due to its hardwearing nature.
In 2013, the only sub-sectors which will acheive growth will be beds & bedroom furniture and upholstery. The closer links with comfort & the customers well-being on beds mean that if a bedstead breaks, shoppers will prioritise buying another one. The expansion of specialists such as DFS and CSL will aid the growth of upholstery.
Reasons to Get this Report
- When will the furniture & floorcoverings market return to its first full year of growth since the downturn began?
- Which retailers are set to gain market share within the furniture market in 2013?
- Will the recovery be driven by higher inflation or greater volumes?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
