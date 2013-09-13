New Market Report Now Available: Retail Forecasts H2 2013: Clothing & Footwear

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2015 to give market size and trends. The sub-sectors forecast within clothing & footwear include womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories and footwear.
Scope of this Report
- Sector summary forecast highlights the key economic factors impacting the wider retail market.
- This unique tool takes account of the latest retail events. It tracks short term changes in retail and quantifies their impact on category sales.
- Expenditure, inflation and volume growth forecast to Q4 2015 for the clothing & footwear market and its sub-sectors.
- Comprehensive analysis of the key issues set to impact the clothing & footwear market and individual sectors over the next two years.
- The reliable and accurate data exposes opportunities for growth and is a key operational planning tool to aid tactical and strategic decision-making.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Hit by the unseasonal weather in March & April, the clothing and footwear market remains tough, and overall growth for the year will be 0.7 percentage points lower than in 2012. Full year growth will be driven by H2, when volumes recover as shoppers are tempted by improved autumn/winter ranges - though disposable incomes will remain under pressure.
While we expect limited disposable incomes to continue to restrict discretionary purchases, the minimised spending on clothing and footwear in H1 will guarantee a certain level of pent up demand in H2, boosting volume and expenditure growth. Therefore autumn/winter 2013 ranges will prove important this year for retailers.
With pent up demand driving volumes in H2, we expect higher inflation in the second half of the year as retailers opt to focus on shifting full-price stock and minimise their use of discounting, particularly in womenswear. Higher input prices, namely cotton prices, will take effect at the back end of 2013, ensuring the sector remains inflationary.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How will inflation effect growth in clothing sales volumes? Will inflationary pressures continue into 2014 and 2015?
- Which clothing sub-sectors will perform the best through 2013-15? Which sectors should my business focus on?
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