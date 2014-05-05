Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Lending: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Global Retail Lending industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global retail lending market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global retail lending market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail lending market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global retail lending market with five year forecasts
- Includes sections on 8 countries/regions including: Global, Europe, Asia-Pacific, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and United States
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global retail lending market had total balances outstanding of $32,550.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2008 and 2012.
The mortgage segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total balances outstanding of $23,999.3bn, equivalent to 73.7% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $39,342.5bn by the end of 2017.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global retail lending market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global retail lending market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global retail lending market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global retail lending market?
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