New Market Report Now Available: Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Slovenia

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- RTDs/high-strength premixes in Slovenia, witnessed another surprisingly good year in 2012 and suddenly became a significant category in alcoholic drinks. Growth was spurred by the booming consumer interest in low alcohol drinks towards the end of the review period as an increasing number of consumers were influenced by the health and wellness trend. Many also just preferred the taste of beer mixed with juice, in comparison to pure beer. Due to the considerable success of Pivovarna Union in...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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