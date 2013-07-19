New Market Report Now Available: Russia Insurance Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Insurance Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- At first glance, the prospects for Russia's insurance sector appear quite exciting. By any standard, the Russian non-life segment is both large and rapidly growing. According to the Federal Financial Markets Service (FFMS), premiums increased by about one fifth in H112 relative to the previous corresponding period. Life premiums are surging, albeit from very low levels. The regulator has imposed new - and more stringent - capital requirements, which has contributed to the ongoing rationalisation of the insurance sector.
Nevertheless, as of early 2013, it remains easy to identify weaknesses in the Russian insurance sector. Thus far, much of the development of the industry has depended on the growth of compulsory lines. Compulsory Medical Expenses Insurance (CMEI) is by far the largest line and represents about half of all premiums written across the entire sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Canada Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Greece Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Insurance Report Q3 2013
- New Zealand Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Poland Insurance Report Q3 2013