New Market Report Now Available: Sets/Kits in Turkey

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- In 2012, set/kits demonstrated an above-average value growth, registering nearly 20% value growth compared with just below 18% CAGR seen over the review period. Improved economic conditions played an important role at the end of the review period as sets/kits are largely purchased as presents. Sets/kits tend to be seasonal products, with their sales rising ahead of special occasions, such as Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and especially the New Year. New packages of sets/kits are prepared by...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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