New Market Report Now Available: Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Consumer Foodservice (World)

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Consumer Foodservice (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Seven & I Holdings, the largest convenience store fast food operator in the world, was among the strongest performing consumer foodservice players in 2011. Growth was driven by aggressive outlet expansion in its domestic market, Japan, as well as internationally, including in the US, where the company was able to widen its network through a number of acquisitions of smaller convenience store chains.
Euromonitor International's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Consumer Foodservice (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Foodservice industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Hong Kong, China
- Consumer Foodservice in the United Kingdom
- Foodservice: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Consumer Foodservice in Switzerland
- Burger King Holdings Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World)
- Consumer Foodservice in India
- Consumer Foodservice in Brazil
- Consumer Foodservice in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice in Hungary
- Consumer Foodservice in France