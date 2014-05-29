Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- BMI View: Political instability caused by the collapse of the coalition government and the resignation by the prime minister has increased the risk of a slowdown in GDP growth and a likely loss of momentum in structural reforms. Therefore, the burden of healthcare cuts, under pressure from the EU and IMF, will fall on the pharmaceutical industry. Although public healthcare funding had managed to eliminate its deficit in 2013, undertaking healthcare reform has proved to be politically difficult: two health ministers have resigned since November 2013. As a result, we continue to believe pharmaceutical and healthcare spending will continue to decline this year and the next, before showing modest growth in 2016.
Headline Expenditure Projections
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Pharmaceuticals: EUR720mn (US$960mn) in 2013 to EUR700mn (US$920mn) in 2014; +2.1% in local currency terms and -3.4% in US dollar terms.
Healthcare: EUR3.21bn (US$4.26bn) in 2013 to EUR3.13bn (US$4.09bn) in 2014; -2.6% in local currency terms and -3.9% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Rating
Slovenia's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating score for Q314 stands at 50.4 out of a total of 100, below the regional average of 51.6. A worsening political and economic outlook has impacted Slovenia's RRR score.
Key Trends & Developments
Slovenia's system of basing the price of a patented medicine on a group of medicines in the same therapeutic class, including generics was highlighted in the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's Special 301 submission to the United States Trade Representative in April 2014.
The Competition Protection Agency (CPA) in 2014 will review health sector where the claims of bid rigging for public procurement contracts had been claimed, according to the EU review of Slovenia's policies in February 2014.
In April 2014, a UK court has ordered Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to pay EUR21mn (USD28.9mn) in damages and court expenses to Slovenian generic drugmaker Krka in a lawsuit...
The Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.
BMI's Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report provides industry professionals, strategists, company executives, investors, analysts and sales/marketing heads with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Slovenian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent pharmaceutical and healthcare industry forecasts for Slovenia to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Slovenian pharmaceutical and healthcare market.
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