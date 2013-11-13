New Market Report Now Available: Smokeless Tobacco in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Smokeless Tobacco in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Smokeless tobacco has been present in the US since the earliest days of the country's founding. Native Americans and early settlers cultivated and traded chewing tobacco, which remained the most prevalent type of tobacco in the US until the early 20th Century, when cigarettes became more widespread. US-style moist snuff arose from the Swedish-style snus product brought over by Swedish settlers during the 19th Century, and is now the most common form of smokeless tobacco in the US. Dry snuff was...
Euromonitor International's Smokeless Tobacco in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chewing Tobacco, Snuff.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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