Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Snack Bars in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers packaged snack bars which can be eaten without accompaniment (e.g. milk) anywhere (such as on street) usually between meals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Bars in South Korea is given in KRW and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Cereal/Granola
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Orion Confectionery Co., Ltd, Haitai Confectionery Co., Ltd, Others
