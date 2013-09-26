New Market Report Now Available: Spirits in Japan

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Spirits in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Spirits contracted by 1% in total volume terms in 2012. This is mainly due to the continuous contraction of shochu, which accounts for 84% share of the category. The general trend of consumers to stay away from alcoholic beverages combined with the lack of innovative marketing activities led to the continuous contraction of shochu. In contrast to the declining trend of the overall category, many spirits such as whiskies, rum and tequila showed positive growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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