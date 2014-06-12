Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The decline which began in 2012 continued and energy drinks manufacturers tried to reignite the category with product innovation: new flavours, sugar free variants and less caffeine to avoid the extra chip tax. More natural product ingredients and extracts were used to try and improve the category's image and rid it of negative associations of being an unhealthy drink.
Competitive Landscape
The combined share of Burn and Monster brands make Coca-Cola HBC Hungary Kft the largest energy drinks company with 17% value share in overall sports and energy drinks, and these products benefit from Coca-Cola's professional distribution and marketing knowledge. Hell Energy, owned by Hell Energy Magyarorszag Kft is the leading brand with 15% off-trade value share, placing the company second. Hell Energy's position can be attributed to its good quality and mid-priced positioning, new flavours and heavy advertising.
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Industry Prospects
The future of sports and energy drinks is highly dependent on how manufacturers are able to adapt to the changing regulation and develop new product formulas that are considered healthier and more natural in terms of ingredients and positioning.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Hungary with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Hungary, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports and Energy Drinks in Hungary market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in Hungary?
- What are the major brands in Hungary?
- What are key new sports and energy drinks launches and what impact impact did they have on #category#?
- Who are the key consumers of sports and energy drinks in Hungary?
- What time of day are sports and energy drinks most commonly consumed?
- What trends motivate people to drink sports and energy drink in Hungary?
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