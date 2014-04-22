New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Protein products, in general, remained as the main sales driver in sports nutrition in 2013, being widely available through different distribution channels such as gyms, health and wellness stores (GNC) and sports nutrition stores (Boutique El Gimnasio). Protein powder became more popular amongst the local population which has become more willing to support regular sporting activities with the use of external products, especially as health and sports awareness continued to gain relevance (with...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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