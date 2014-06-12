Fast Market Research recommends "Starchy Roots in Brazil" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Total starchy roots volume sales declined by 8% in 2013. This decline, which was even greater than that recorded the previous year, was due to falling demand in cassava, the dominant product category. Production shortfalls arising from unfavourable weather conditions and other factors caused cassava prices to rise sharply in the latter years of the review period. The negative impact this had on total cassava volume sales was compounded in 2013 as signs of a slowdown in the Brazilian economy...
Euromonitor International's Starchy Roots in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cassava, Other Roots, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Starchy Roots market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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