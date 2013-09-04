New Market Report Now Available: Strong Nuclear Power Demand to Drive the Uranium Market

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Strong Nuclear Power Demand to Drive the Uranium Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The growing number of nuclear installations is generating huge demand for uranium. Despite anti nuclear concerns, many countries are focusing on increasing the nuclear share in their energy mix due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, growing power demand, and the volatility of fossil fuel prices. This growth will generate huge demand for uranium and cause a supply deficit, thus triggering an increase in spot prices for uranium and ultimately the development of new mines among uranium producers.
Scope
- Identifies the key drivers for uranium market
- Focuses on global nuclear power development
- Identifies key countries with most uranium demand
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the uranium market dynamics
- Gain knowledge about nuclear new build market
- Facilitate decision-making based on upcoming nuclear market developments
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