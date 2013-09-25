New Market Report Now Available: Sun Care in Hong Kong, China

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The media continued to highlight the sun's harmful effects on skin, including skin ageing and pigmentation, in 2012. There was also continued emphasis on the need for protection from the potentially harmful rays of the sun. As a result, consumers were increasingly willing to pick-up sun care products.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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