New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Suntory Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The acquisition of Lucozade and Ribena and the acquisition of US-based spirits producer Beam Inc showed that Suntory is keen to grow value sales and obtain immediate access to developed markets. Its expanding in Southeast Asia, China and India mainly rely on local joint ventures to leverage local expertise and distribution. Suntory appears on the right track in terms of globalisation and next is to integrate these businesses to make them really fit for its strategic purpose.
Euromonitor International's Suntory Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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