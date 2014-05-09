Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Surface Care in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- As local consumer lifestyles become more active, with more females joining the workforce, practicing in sports or doing alternative tasks, easy-to-use and effective products are becoming more popular, with manufacturers focusing on emphasising these properties through point-of-sale promotion and labelling (such as the latest Brasso green apple deep cleansing which claims to clean easily and quickly, with little effort). At the same time, demand for multi-purpose cleaners has developed at rapid...
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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