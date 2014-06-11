New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Consumers' economic concerns hit surface care hard at the end of the review period. Most product areas saw volume sales decline, as consumers shifted away from higher-priced product areas. Household care wipes and floor cleaning systems was particularly impacted by this trend, with all product areas declining. The majority of task-specific surface care also saw volume sales decline during the year. The recession has hit all of these areas hard and in 2013, although the general economic performance was better than in 2012, there remained serious problems in the Irish economy and in the Irish retail market in general.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser remain the leading companies in surface care, accounting for value shares of 18% and 17%, respectively. Reckitt Benckiser performed very strongly in 2012 on the back of Dettol, its leading brand, which remains the leading brand in surface care. However, this can now be seen to be something of a blip as a result of the bird flu scare that occurred in 2012 which also saw a rise in antiseptics and disinfectants sales in general. These have come down again in 2013, in part because consumers are no longer so worried or so conscientious and in part because of the relatively higher cost of some of these products and a dislike of the smell and the chemical nature of some of these products.
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Industry Prospects
During the forecast period, consumers are expected to prefer products that offer value-for-money, concentrated formulas and multifunctional applications. This will be due to ongoing economic concerns for the majority of consumers. Products that are viewed as unnecessary or expensive are meanwhile likely to struggle to maintain volume sales. Household care wipes and floor cleaning systems will continue to decline quite severely for example, as will kitchen cleaners. These products are hampered by their specificity as well. In contrast, multi-purpose cleaners is expected to see strong growth.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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