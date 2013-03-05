New Market Report Now Available: Taiwan Food & Drink Report 2013

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Taiwan Food & Drink Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Generally speaking, we remain relatively pessimistic about the performance of Taiwan's food and drink market in the short- to medium-term, although we caution that select individual (premium) sectors are likely to outperform the overall market. However, upwards inflationary trends are also in play, which will have an impact on value growth of individual market segments. Still, going forward, barring any further disruptions to the food supply as weather conditions continue to normalise, we expect food price inflation to continue to head lower.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption (value): +1.86%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017: +3.22%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales (volume): +1.40%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +2.14%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales (value): +5.88%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +8.07%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +4.51%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +4.63%.
Key Company Trends
Taiwanese Restaurant Operator Targetting China in 2013: In November 2012, Taipei Times reported that prominent Taiwanese restaurant operator Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB) is creating a 100%-owned TWD300mn (US$10.29mn) subsidiary, which will be used to expand its business in the future. The company is planning to expand to China in the course of 2013, specifically targetting eastern regions of the country. Moreover, TTFB is expecting to establish a fourth restaurant chain domestically in Q113, while also boosting the number of its current outlets to 70 by the end of 2013. TTFB operates around 40 restaurants affiliated with one of its three chains, namely Thai Town Cuisine, Very Thai Restaurant and 1010 Hunan Cuisine. Its longer-term plans include 100 outlets in other countries.
