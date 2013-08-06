New Market Report Now Available: Tanzania Mining Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Tanzania Mining Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Tanzanian mining industry is relatively small in terms of value, but its importance is highlighted by the fact that mining earns a significant share of the country's export revenues. The mining sector contributes approximately 3.0% to annual GDP, but the government wishes to expand this to 10% by 2025, a target we think is too optimistic. Major foreign investors in Tanzanian mining include African Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti.
