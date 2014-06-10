Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tea in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Tea has continued to display stable growth throughout the review period and 2013. Rising health consciousness among Norwegian consumers, coupled with numerous reports in the media of the health benefits of tea has underpinned growth. In particular, this has supported sales of green tea and fruit/herbal tea. The surging popularity of pod machines - most often used for coffee pods - is playing an increasingly important role in tea sales, as consumers purchase extra tea pods for the added convenience when making tea.
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Competitive Landscape
Haugen-Gruppen and Unilever Bestfoods - two international brands - dominate Norwegian tea, with a combined off-trade value share of 91% in 2013. The Norwegian importer Haugen-Gruppen distributes Twinings tea in Norway, while Unilever distributes Lipton. The two brands compete with each other in almost every tea category. Norwegians are by tradition a coffee drinking country, which has resulted in most domestic companies focusing their innovation and marketing efforts towards coffee. This has paved the way for international brands such as Twinings and Lipton to enter the market. These two brands are responsible for the majority of advertising and price promotions thanks to their position in the market. In 2013, Twinings continued to dominate sales, with a 61% value share; while Lipton followed with a 30% share.
Industry Prospects
The growing interest in healthier lifestyles will be a key factor in tea growth over the forecast period. Higher media attention on health related issue and the benefits of tea will support sales of green tea and fruit/herbal tea. The leading companies are anticipated to target the health and wellness trend by expanding their selection of certified labelled tea with exotic flavours. Organic and fair trade products will benefit from higher growth, as consumers look for ethically responsible and healthy products. The rising sales of capsule machines offer another opportunity for podded tea products.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tea industry in Norway with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tea industry in Norway, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tea in Norway market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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