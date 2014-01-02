New Market Report Now Available: Tesco in the Czech Republic: Local Profile, 2013

New Retailing research report from Conlumino is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- This is a detailed report covering Tesco's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Czech Republic.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in the Czech Republic. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The hypermarket, supermarket and hard-discounters, and convenience stores and gas station retail channels in Czech Republic are dominated by a few retailers which account for a substantial share of the market. Retailers need to devise innovative strategies to face rising competition and arrest falling same-store sales in the face of uncertain economic conditions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Tesco's operations and strategy in the Czech Republic. Additionally, it presents the latest revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in the Czech Republic and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Tesco's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in the Czech Republic. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in the Czech Republic.
An insightful analysis of Tesco in the Czech Republic, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data of Tesco and its key competitors in the Czech Republic. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The Czech economy witnessed a decline of 1.3% in GDP during 2012. However, growth prospects remain positive as the country's GDP is expected to grow at a rate of 0.2% in 2013 and 2.0% in 2014.
Key Highlights
Tesco plans to optimize its returns and focus on new growth avenues in the Czech Republic. The retailer is working towards strengthening its online grocery service with plans to add more products to its existing online offering along with extending reach to more areas in the country.
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