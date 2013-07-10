New Market Report Now Available: The Future of the Spirits Market in Austria to 2017

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- - The Future of the Spirits Market in Austria to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Spirits market in Austria.
- The report presents detailed data on the Spirits consumption trends in Austria, historic and forecast consumption volume and value at market and category level, brand share, alcoholic strength, price segmentation data, and distribution channel data.
- This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for the Spirits sales overall and to know which categories and segments are in the ascendency in the coming years.
Summary
- This report provides authoritative and granular detail of the Spirits market in Austria; and in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of market trends and the components of change causing them.
- Based upon extensive secondary research, this report provides comprehensive and granular insights that allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.
Scope
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering eight product segments that include: Brandy, Gin and Genever, Liqueurs, Rum, Speciality Spirits, Tequila and Mezcal, Vodka, Whiskey.
Detailed product sales segmentation for volumes is provided, including brand data (2009-12), sales by alcoholic strength (2009-12), sales by price segmentation (2009-12), and sales by distribution channel (2009-12), at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends; from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report provides a unique mix of highly granular market data, based upon detailed industry research, in order to offer a detailed insight into the trends and dynamics affecting Spirits in Austria.
Custom segmentation of the market provides unique views and insights for marketers on the volume, brand and distribution data, to give unparalleled insight into the market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
