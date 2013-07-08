Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- This report shows the leading Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market. It provides an overview of key Armored and Counter IED Vehicles companies catering to the Armored and Counter IED Vehicles sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global armored and counter IED vehicles market is highly competitive with a large number of suppliers across the world. The US and Europe - traditionally the largest defense spenders - have very strong armored vehicle industries and are self-reliant. The recent economic downturn has, however, reduced the foreseen demand for armored vehicles, and the ever-rising cost of technology developments has forced the main Western suppliers to form alliances and partnerships among themselves to share development costs and access foreign markets.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Armored and Counter IED Vehicles companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyze the activity of key Armored and Counter IED Vehicles companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Dynamics, Nexter, Denel Land Systems, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall, Thales, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Uralvagonzavod, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Iveco, Renault Truck Defense, Hyundai Rotem, Navistar Defense, Otokar, Oto Melara, Panhard, BAE Hagglunds
