New Market Report Now Available: The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023

Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global military radar industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Summary
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military radar market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global defense industry is investing significantly in research and development (RandD) to increase the capabilities of modern military aircraft, naval vessels and missile defense systems which has led to the development of new and ground-breaking radar system technologies, which can enhance the detection capabilities, surveillance duration and resolution, incoming projectile defense capabilities, base and area protection capabilities and early warning system capabilities of the various types of military aircraft, naval vessels and ground-based forward forces. Current innovations are oriented towards integrating various band capabilities of different radars into a single module and developing multi-platform radars, based on modularity, without compromising on advanced technological features. The US is developing dual band radar that merges the X band SPY-3 radar with the S band volume search radar (VSR) system, and has also completed work on the new LONGBOW Block III Fire Control Radar incorporating improvements such as reduced size, weight, and maintenance and power requirements.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Scope
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military radar during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on military radars. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Saab Sensis Corporation, Accipiter Radar Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, ThalesRaytheonSystems, Rheinmetall Defence, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Almaz-Antei, Honeywell International, ASELSAN
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