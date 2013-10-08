Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Panama, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Panama's insurance industry is the one of the largest in Central America. Since 2004, the country has recorded economic growth and maintained a stable political environment, which helped the growth of the insurance industry. The country is also among the largest recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Latin America. Panama's economic growth is centered upon the Panama Canal which links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and serves as a key intersection for global trade. An expansion plan for the Panama Canal, considered to be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world, is expected to positively impact on Panama's economy and insurance industry. The country's insurance industry is highly concentrated.
Key Highlights
- Panama's insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment
- Panama lacks monetary policy instruments helpful in curbing inflation due to the adoption of the US dollar as its official currency
- The Panama Canal expansion project, the world's largest Infrastructure development project, is expected to be complete by 2015, and will expand the insurance market significantly
- The insurance industry in Panama is fragmented and competitive
- Every licensed general and long-term insurer in Panama should maintain the minimum paid-up share capital as prescribed
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Panama:
- It provides historical values for Panama's insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in Panama's insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Panama and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to Panama's insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in Panama's insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within Panama's insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing Panama's insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Compania Internacional de Seguros, ASSA, Compania de Seguros, S.A., MAPFRE Panama, Assicurazioni Generali, S.P.A., Pan American life insurance de Panama, s.a.
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