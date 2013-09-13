New Market Report Now Available: The Medical Device Market: Finland

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN FINALND
Finland is one of the northernmost countries in Europe and covers around 338,000km2, of which 10% is water. The population is estimated at 5.4 million in 2012.
The Finnish market for medical devices is predicted to increase by 5.2% per annum to attain a value of US$1,356.5 million by 2017. The current market size is estimated to be US$1,054.2 million, equal to US$196 per capita.
For 2011, imports totalled US$902.2 million and exports US$1,469.5 million, maintaining Finland's positive balance of trade. Exports of dental products, the largest category, were up 12.8% to US$355.8 million. Dental X-ray apparatus, a particular strength, increased 14.2% to US$225.3 million.
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The public health system has developed from a hospital-centred model into a system where the main emphasis is on prevention, promotion and primary services. A new Health Care Act proposed in June 2010, which will give patients more choice about where they are treated, is the first part of a total reform of the health and social system that the Finnish government wants to introduce.
Healthcare expenditure is estimated at US$26.4 billion in 2011, over three quarters of which is public.
Finland suffered an economic slump in 2009, with GDP falling 7.8%, according to figures from Business Monitor International. The economy began to recover in 2010, with growth of 3.2%, and is predicted to grow 0.1% in 2012.
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Evaluate the potential of the market
Assess risks and opportunities on the basis of knowledge
Profile the market for new product, licences or collaborations
Understand the operating and regulatory environment
Gain a complete picture on health expenditure and infrastructure
Review the competitive environment
Related Pages
The Medical Device Market Denmark
The Medical Device Market France
For more information please click on the link to Espicom's Medical Market Reports
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