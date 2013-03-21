New Market Report Now Available: The Medical Device Market: Slovakia

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: Slovakia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
The Slovak Republic is geographically well-placed in central Europe, bordering the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary and Austria. The capital is Bratislava. The population is estimated at 5.4 million in 2012 and is ageing at a steady rate, in common with other European countries. Slovakia joined the EU in May 2004 and adopted the euro as its currency in January 2009.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Funding for healthcare in Slovakia is principally through the health insurance system. The Slovak healthcare system is still very much in the public sector, although the majority of pharmacies and health spas are now privately-owned. Slovakia spends a relatively high proportion of GDP on healthcare, estimated at around 8.8%.
In 2012, the Slovak market for medical equipment and supplies is estimated at US$541 million, or US$100 per capita. The market contracted in 2009, but growth resumed in 2010. It is expected that the device market will continue to expand at a rate of 11.4% per annum, to be valued at US$928 million, or US$174 per capita, by 2017.
Around 85% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. These are largely supplied from Germany and other western European countries. The country has a well-established export industry focusing on areas such as dentistry.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom’s unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
MAKING YOUR MARKET RESEARCH INVESTMENT WORK WITH POWERFUL ONLINE TOOLS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- The Medical Device Market: Greece
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Medical Device Market: Hong Kong
- The Medical Device Market: France
- The Medical Device Market: Brazil
- The Medical Device Market: Spain
- The Medical Device Market: Italy
- The Medical Device Market: Germany
- The Medical Device Market: China