New Market Report Now Available: The Medical Device Market: Venezuela

The volatile Venezuelan market for medical equipment & supplies is almost entirely supplied by imported products, principally from the USA. The level of per capita spending is comparable to that in Colombia or much of Central America, but is below that found in the richer Latin American markets of Mexico and Brazil. Expenditure is heavily concentrated in Caracas and other major urban areas. The best opportunities are in the advanced private sector and the Barrio Adentro-related public sector, which was relaunched in October 2009.
Venezuela relies on petroleum prices, which can be unpredictable and this has been compounded with the global recession, real GDP fell in 2009-10. However, the economy is predicted to grow at a rate of 1.6-4.7% from 2012-17. On the other hand, inflation is among the highest in the world. From 29.6% in 2010, it was expected to hit a record of 40.3% in 2011.
Venezuela is the third leading importer of medical equipment & supplies within Latin America, behind Mexico and Brazil. Hospital modernisation in the public and private sectors has brought imports to record levels, particularly via the implementation of Barrio Adentro in the public sector.
Imports have seen a large increase since March 2011 to an unprecedented level, after experiencing a slump around January 2010. The total for the 12 months to December 2011 was US$1.9 billion, a 122.1% increase on the previous 12 months.
Venezuela joined the South American trading block MERCOSUR in 2006, however its full membership was blocked by Paraguay. In June 2012, Venezuela’s full ratification was finally announced. Venezuela is also member of the newer South American trading bloc, the Union of the South American Nations, UNASUR. UNASUR became a legal entity in March 2011 and is headquartered in Ecuador.
