New Market Report Now Available: The Taiwanese LCD TV Video Processing IC Market, 3Q 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese LCD TV Video Processing IC Market, 3Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- This research presents Taiwanese LCD video processing IC shipment volume forecasts. Also included are recent quarter reviews of shipment volume, shipment value, ASP, and solution provider ranking. The content of this research is based on primary data obtained through interviews with related suppliers. The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese LCD TV video processing ICs is projected to reach around 36.30 million units in 2013, down 3.8% year on year. The industry's ASP will retain flat at US$7.7 or see slight increase up to US$7.9 in the fourth quarter. As LCD TV vendors are seeking alternative TV IC suppliers in response to MediaTek-MStar merger, the aggregated market share of tier-one vendors is likely to decline in the future.
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