New Market Report Now Available: The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 2Q 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 2Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This research report presents industry size and value forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide motherboard industry. The report includes shipment volume and value, shipment breakdowns by maker, ASP, and price trends. The report also examines manufacturer rankings, assembly levels, CPU connector adoption, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types, and provides assembly level breakdown for CPU types, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with motherboard makers. The report finds that while motherboard vendors made advanced purchases in January for the coming Chinese New Year, the market demand was weaker than expected. Hence, the worldwide motherboard shipment volume saw a sequential decline in the first quarter of 2013. In the second quarter, prior to the launch of Intel Haswell CPU in June, motherboard branded vendors reduced pull-in demand while at the same time adjusting inventory levels. As new products initially hitting the market were mainly high-end models with slim shipment share, they fell to sustain the industry's growth in the second quarter. Looking ahead to the third quarter, the deployment of new products is expected to push up motherboard shipment volume sequentially albeit a year-on-year decline.
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