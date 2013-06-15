New Market Report Now Available: TiGenix NV (TIG) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- TiGenix NV (TiGenix) is a biomedical cell therapy company. The company specializes in the development of innovative local treatments for damaged and diseased tissues. It mainly focuses on the therapeutic area of orthopedic, such as damaged cartilage and osteoarthritis joints. The flagship product of the company include ChondroCelect, which is used for the cartilage repair in the knee. It also offers a strong product pipeline with clinical stage adult stem cell programs used for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing a proprietary stem cell platform that can be used in cartilage, meniscus, bone, tendon and muscle tissue repair. Geographically, through its subsidiaries, the company has operations in Madrid, Spain and Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.
The key business strategies of the company include enhanced focus on providing cell therapy treatments for damaged and diseased tissues. It also aims to maintain its existing partnerships and to enter new collaborative agreements to fuel its services. This is indicated by recent partnership and collaboration agreements signed with Genpharm in Dubai for ChondroCelect distribution in the UAE.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the TiGenix NV portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
