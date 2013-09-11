New Market Report Now Available: Tissue and Hygiene in South Africa

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Tissue and hygiene saw sales constrained throughout the review period by widespread poverty, with around half of the population living in poverty at the end of the review period and income disparity remaining strong during the review period. As a result, the majority of consumers in South Africa are unable to afford the majority of products in tissue and hygiene. Home-made alternatives based on cloth or tissue are often used instead of hygiene products such as nappies/diapers/pants, sanitary...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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