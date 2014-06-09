New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Consumers' economic concerns had a marked impact on toilet care in 2013. As a result of ongoing financial worries, many consumers shifted towards lower-priced product areas, with this benefiting toilet liquids and rim liquids. In addition, many of the leading brands focused on price promotions as they sought to maintain volume sales, while there was an ongoing shift towards private label products. Volume growth for toilet care was also constrained by competition from bleach as a lower-priced alternative.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser was the clear leader in toilet care throughout the review period and accounted for a 33% value share in 2013. The company offers a wide range of toilet care via its Harpic brand and is notably a strong leader in the dominant category of toilet liquids. Harpic benefits from strong consumer awareness, wide distribution and a good reputation for quality.
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Industry Prospects
With ongoing financial worries for many consumers, there will be a growing reluctance to purchase value-added toilet care during the forecast period. Consumers are reassessing their notions of convenience as they seek to save money, with a growing number likely to opt for more affordable toilet liquids during the forecast period rather than higher-priced products such as in-cistern devices or ITBs.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Toilet Care industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Toilet Care industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Toilet Care in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Toilet Care in Ireland?
- What are the major brands in Ireland?
- What are the future prospects for the toilet care products?
- What are the key new product launches in the toilet care products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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