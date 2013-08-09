New Market Report Now Available: Toys and Games in Argentina

Fast Market Research recommends "Toys and Games in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Inflation and a particularly strong Christmas season were the main drivers for growth, which reached 25% in traditional toys and games in current value terms in 2012. In the context of intensive government spending, high liquidity, negative real interest rates and strong bank discounts, the effective annual inflation rate continues to accelerate. There are rising inflation expectations as INDEC, the national institute of statistics, estimated the local consumer price index to have increased by...
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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