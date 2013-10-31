New Market Report Now Available: Toys and Games in the Philippines

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Toys and games continued to experience growth in 2012, with value sales growing by 6% in current terms. Strong economic growth in 2012 assisted in pushing sales forward for the industry as consumer disposable incomes continued to increase. The continued expansion of retailers also assisted in increasing sales, as manufacturers were able to expand their reach. Traditional toys and games accounted for the bulk of toys and games value sales while value sales of video games continued to grow at a...
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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