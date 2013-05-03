New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Moldovan Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance market, covering the non-life insurance segment in Moldova. This report also provides data on legislation, supervision and regulatory control for the Moldovan insurance industry. It provides insights on the growth prospects and forecasts for the non-life insurance segment for the following categories:
- Property insurance
- Motor insurance
- Liability insurance
- Marine, aviation and transit insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Moldova:
- It provides historical values for the Moldovan non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Moldovan non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, total assets and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Moldovan insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Moldovan non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Moldovan insurance market
