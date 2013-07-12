New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Nepalese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the non-life insurance market in Nepal. The report provides data on key industry trends, market drivers and challenges for the Nepalese insurance industry. It also provides growth prospects for the non-life insurance market in Nepalese for the following categories:
- Property insurance
- Motor insurance
- Marine, aviation and transit insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Nepal:
- It provides historical values for the Nepalese non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Nepalese non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Nepalese insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Nepalese non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Nepalese insurance market
