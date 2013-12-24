New Market Report Now Available: Turkey Defence & Security Report Q1 2014

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- BMI's Defence & Security report for Q114 examines Turkey's armed forces; its internal and external security challenges; defence industry and defence procurement activity. BMI believes that Turkey will continue to suffer security challenges for some time in the form of the continued Kurdish nationalist issue affecting the country, the wider fallout from the tense security situation in the Middle East at large and the ongoing civil war in neighbouring Syria.
BMI's Defence & Security Report has several key findings. In terms of domestic security, the Kurdish issue continues to challenge the country's policymakers and its armed forces. While a military response has sought to contain and ultimately end Kurdish militancy, a political solution in the form of negotiations could become increasingly important in helping to stop violence permanently. At the external level, Turkey continues to suffer the fallout from the civil war in Syria. Ankara will have to tread a delicate path to prevent the crisis from spilling over into the wider Middle East region.
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During October 2013, in response to the ongoing civil war in Syria, reports emerged that Turkey's Special Forces units were actively training and arming Syrian rebel groups. Meanwhile, Turkish Air Force (TAF) operations against Syrian aircraft continued, with the TAF downing a Syrian helicopter which Ankara claimed had violated Turkish air space. Other responses to the ongoing conflict include changes to the rules of engagement for the Syrian armed forces. In September 2013, Turkey also announced that it would be establish a new military base near its border with Syria.
At the domestic level, in October 2013, the country's appeals court upheld several jail sentences, while acquitting some of the defendants convicted for their part in the 2003 so-called 'Sledgehammer' plot to overthrow the Turkish government. At the regional level, Turkish relations with Saudi Arabia took an important step forward in September 2013, following the conclusion of a defence industrial cooperation agreement which has now been ratified by both nations.
Other updates made to BMI's Q114 Turkey Defence and Security report relate to:
- Turkey's selection of a Chinese medium-range surface-to-air missile system to satisfy its existing ground-based air defence requirements - a move which has triggered disquiet in NATO and in the United States.
- Deliveries of new Anka Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from Turkish Aerospace Industries to the country's armed forces.
- Completion of the critical design review in early May 2013 for the Turkish Army's new Altay Main Battle Tank.
- The re-bidding of a contract to supply the Turkish Navy with up to eight new corvettes.
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