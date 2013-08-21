New Market Report Now Available: Turkey Freight Transport Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Following a year of mixed growth dynamics in different freight modes, 2013 will signal steady growth in line with a better macroeconomic outlook and, in most of the freight modes, new historic high volumes.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 4% in 2013, following a growth of 3.5% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 7% in 2013. The mode has made a prompt recovery from the downturn and enjoys the benefits of not having to make any reductions in road haulage volumes, such those pledged by the neighbouring EU.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
A Bill on the railway reform, which would allow private operators an access to railway infrastructure, has become a law in May 2013.
The throughput at the Port of Ambarli, one of Turkey's largest ports, is set to resume growth in terms of tonnage. Over the medium term we project further increase in freight volumes at the port.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.1%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.7%
- 2013 Port of Ambarli throughput is forecast to grow by 4.5%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 7.0%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 4.0%.
Key Industry Trends
Turkey to Join the Viking Train Project - Turkey is keen to become part of the Viking Train Project that will provide connection between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea regions. The memorandum of understanding on the country's participation in the project was signed by Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Rimantas Sinkevicius and Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim in April 2013.
DB Schenker Rail to Launch New Service - DB Schenker Rail is set to expand its services with the launch of a new service with three pairs of trains operating each week between Germany and Turkey.
Dogus Holding Wins Galataport Tender - Turkey's Dogus Holding has, in May 2013, won the tender for the privatisation of the Istanbul Salipazari Port Area in Turkey, commonly known as Galataport. Dogus had submitted the highest offer of US$702mn. The company has secured the right to operate the port area for a period of 30 years.
Kanal Istanbul Project Began - Planning work on a 45 km (30 mile) new shipping canal linking the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara is now under way. The announcement was made on May 9 by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also said that the construction and operating rights to the canal, to be built on the western fringes of Istanbul, will be auctioned off in a government tender.
Turkish Cargo Adds Aircraft, Freighter and Trucking Services - Turkish Cargo continued its expansion with an addition to its cargo fleet and expansion of its freighter and trucking services.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Netherlands Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Freight Transport Report Q3 2013