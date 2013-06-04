Fast Market Research recommends "UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 Electricals | Verdict Customer Report " from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2013 for electricals is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.
Scope of this Report
- Measure and rank your performance in customer satisfaction in the sector and assess how this has changed using six years of history (2008-13).
- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout, and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses.
- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in electricals this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business.
Report Highlights
Despite Amazon improving on its electricals CSI score by 9 points, it has been pushed into third position by eBay, which did not feature in 2012. eBay has struck a chord with its shoppers in 2013, with a strong result for satisfaction in a number of categories.
The largest decline in CSI score this year has been for Tesco, with a fall of 30 points to 123. While the retailer has come top for facilities, it has performed particularly badly in range, quality, service and ambience.
The two Dixons fascias in the UK, Currys and PC World, have remained below average on their CSI electricals satisfaction rating. Currys' shoppers are actually less satisfied in 2013 than they were in 2012; though, PC World did not appear in 2012, as its score was too low.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is driving satisfaction for different retailers in electricals? Which retailers have improved the most?
- What are your competitors' strengths and weaknesses and how can you exploit them by adapting your own strategies?
- How are drivers of satisfaction changing in terms of importance in the customers' eyes? What impact is the economy having on drivers of satisfaction?
