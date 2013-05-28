Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ukraine Iron ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, 'Ukraine Iron ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects and Competitive Landscape' provides a comprehensive understanding of the iron ore mining industry in Ukraine. This report provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, consumption and trade (export and/or imports) to 2020. In addition to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major iron ore mining companies and information on major active, planned and exploration mines. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Note: This is an on-demand report and will be delivered within 6 working days of the purchase (excluding weekends)
Scope
- Overview of the Ukraine iron ore mining industry, with detailed information about production, production by forms, reserves, consumption and trade
- Historic data from 2000 to 2012, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the Ukraine iron ore mining industry
- List of major active and planned iron ore mines
- Profiles of key iron ore mining companies
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's iron ore mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the country's iron ore mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
