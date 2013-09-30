New Market Report Now Available: Understanding Chinese Regional Health Markets

Fast Market Research recommends "Understanding Chinese Regional Health Markets" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Any assessment of China must consider the huge variations to be found in such a populous and geographically diverse country.
How is the population distributed? How is healthcare delivered?
Health funding: Who pays, who gets?
What are the real effects of the urban/rural divide on health provision?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Identifying opportunities in China's rapidly expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a regional level. Being able to see that in the context of neighbouring provinces and the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity.
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Rich in statistics and charts, this new report from Espicom, Understanding Regional Chinese Health Markets is the first in a series on major markets; taking you further into understanding the dynamic Chinese regional health environments.
The most populated country in the world, China's healthcare market brings with it a unique set of challenges and opportunities. Demand for medicines and improved healthcare facilities continues to rise, as the country's middle class expands, but top-line growth hides numerous disparities. China's vast size, geographical contrasts and sharp differences between rural and urban populations mean that the healthcare market is developing at a different rate, and sometimes in a different direction, across the country. The Chinese are also quick to migrate in search of work, a factor that puts a strain on public healthcare facilities. Examining these trends on a region-by-region basis, while the healthcare sector expanding in urban areas, western China risks being left behind.
Also Available:
The Outlook for Pharmaceuticals in India
The Outlook for Medical Devices in India
The Outlook for Pharmaceuticals in South Korea
The Outlook for Medical Devices in South Korea
The Outlook for Pharmaceuticals in China
The Outlook for Medical Devices in China
Understanding Regional India Health Markets
Understanding Regional South Korean Health Markets
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