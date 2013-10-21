New Market Report Now Available: United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Multinational drugmakers with higher exposure to the US pharmaceutical market will outperform rivals with established presences in Western Europe and emerging markets. The former region is under pressure from austerity-induced medicine price cuts, and many markets will experience significant contractions in 2013. Meanwhile, the latter is seeing currency weakness and deepening industry-specific challenges, such as the bribery/corruption scandal in China. The US remains highly attractive due to the willingness of payers to reimburse patients for high-value patented pharmaceuticals.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: US$343.0bn in 2012 to US$342.6bn in 2013; -0.1% growth in local currency terms. Forecast slightly down from Q313 due to macroeconomic factors.
- Healthcare: US$2,806bn in 2012 to US$2,995bn in 2013; +6.7% growth in local currency terms. Forecast slightly down from Q313 due to macroeconomic factors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating (RRR): The US has a Pharmaceutical RRR score of 78.5 out of 100 for Q413. This represents a slight decrease from the 80.9 score recorded in the previous quarter, which was due to a downgrade in BMI's forecasts for pharmaceutical expenditure over the next ten years. Despite this negative development, the market remains highly alluring to all multinational drugmakers.
Key Trends And Developments
- In August 2013, California-based MannKind reported positive preliminary results from Study 171 and Study 175 of its lead product candidate, Afrezza (insulin human [rDNA origin]) inhalation powder, an investigational, ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin therapy, administered using its next-generation inhaler (Gen2, also known as the Dreamboat inhaler), in patients with Type I and II diabetes, respectively.
- In August 2013, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported it is raising fees by a maximum of 48% for generic drugmakers that sell their drugs in the US market. According to the US regulations, companies pay user fees to supplement the FDA's costs of reviewing generic drug applications and inspecting facilities.
- In July 2013, it was announced that the main provision of a landmark healthcare bill passed under President Barack Obama will be implemented one year later than planned. Employers now have until 2015 to provide healthcare benefits to their employees. The delay has raised concerns over whether other elements of the bill will be executed as planned. Moreover, the move is seen as a major concession to retailers and other businesses.
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