Fast Market Research recommends "Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Varian) is a provider of medical devices and software for the treatment of cancer. It designs, manufactures and sells equipment and software for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other medical conditions through radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy. The company offers X-ray tubes and digital image detectors that are used in medical, dental, veterinary, scientific and industrial sectors. It designs, manufactures, sells and services linear accelerators, image processing software and image detection products for security and inspection purposes and proton therapy products and systems for cancer treatment. The company, together with its subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities, operates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Varian is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)
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