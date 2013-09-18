Recently published research from GlobalData, "Wind Operations & Maintenance Market, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Share by Component, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- "Wind Operations & Maintenance Market, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Share by Component, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the renewable energy market. The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global wind power market. It also provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report furnishes information on global market size of wind Operations and Maintenance (O&M) market, market share by company type (original equipment manufacturers, independent service providers and in-house), O&M market share by onshore - offshore wind market segments and key company profiles. The report also provides market data on out of warranty turbines (in MW), gearbox repairs and refurbishment market (in MW), blade repairs (in MW) and generator repairs (in MW) during the period of 2012-2020. Major countries analyzed in the report include the US, Germany, Spain, the UK, China and India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global wind O&M market. The scope of the report includes -
- The report analyzes global wind market for the historical period (2006 to 2012) and forecast period (2013 to 2020).
- The report details major market trends in wind markets and undertakes a study to understand the global wind power O&M market.
- The report provides market size of wind O&M market in the world along with major markets such as the US, Germany, Spain, the UK, China and India.
- The report provides O&M market size for both onshore and offshore wind segments.
- The report provides share by company type (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Providers and In-house).
- The report guages the market for out of warranty turbines (in MW), gearbox repairs and refurbishment market (in MW), blade repairs (in units) and generator repairs (in MW) for the period of 2012-2020.
- The report provides a snapshot of independent service providers of wind O&M market.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to:
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind O&M market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest trends in the market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
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