Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Both environmental issues and recession resulted in the decreasing popularity of home care wipes and floor cleaning systems in the Netherlands in the review period and this trend is expected to continue in forecast period. Most home care wipes posted considerable losses in volume and value with steep current value declines between -10 and -17%. Meanwhile unit prices increased from 1% to 4%.
Competitive Landscape
Other private label was the strongest brand in wipes, counting for a static 21% in 2012. The rapid increase of private label dates from 2007 and increased during the years of economic decline until recently, since many small brands were withdrawn and service organisations in the Netherlands delivered their products directly to retail chains such as Kruidvat, Etos, and Ahold.
Industry Prospects
All household wipes are expected to face further decline in the forecast period since economic recession and environmental awareness caused a major change in consumer preferences. Floor wipes, both dry and wet, suffered least with respectively -3% and -5% decline in value size. They will survive the years of recession as the cleaning kits are still present in many households.
Report Overview
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
