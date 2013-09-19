New Market Report Now Available: Worldwide Medical Device Market Reports

Fast Market Research recommends "Worldwide Medical Device Market Reports" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Industry...
By 2017, the global medical device market will approach US$434.4 billion, an annual average growth of 7.1% from 2012. This growth will be achieved in the face of health under pressure to contain costs and against market demands for more effective products.
... National Markets
The national market is still the operating environment in which companies have to work. Domestic priorities set the agenda that affects a company's operations, and the prevailing political outlook, economic performance, social and demographic trends and cultural views need to be both understood and planned for.
Medical market analysis which provides real insight
Incorporating primary resource material with Espicom's vast healthcare business database, the Medical Market Outlook reports provide a complete review of key established and emerging markets around the globe.
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Quality information = business confidence
Any investment in market information must make a real return in terms of market knowledge and business efficiency. That demands the data are of the highest quality, thoroughly researched with primary sources and with insightful analysis and forecasts. Our team of analysts - with science, language and analysis skills - work full time to produce health market information that is second to none. With Medical Market Outlook you get comprehensive market evaluation on which you can rely.
About Medical Market Outlook
Medical Market Outlook is a medical market evaluation service, published by Espicom Business Intelligence.
You can buy individual market reports, or there is a series of regional collections that can be purchased at considerable discount. Please click on any country in the tables below to be taken to their individual page, or click The Outlook for Medical Devices title to be taken to the collection page.
The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in Asia
Australia
Bangladesh
China
India
Indonesia
Hong Kong
Japan
Malaysia
New Zealand
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in Brazil, Russia, India and China
Brazil
Russia
India
China
The Outlook for Medical Devices in Central and Eastern Europe
Belarus
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Ukraine
The Outlook for Medical Devices in Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Cuba
Mexico
Peru
Venezuela
The Outlook for Medical Devices in North East Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in Northern Europe
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Latvia
Lithuania
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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