Fast Market Research recommends "Office Building Construction in Spain to 2018: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the office building construction industry in Spain. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the office building construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Office Building Construction in Spain to 2018: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the office building construction industry in Spain. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Spanish construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Overview of the office building construction industry in Spain.
- Historic and forecast market value for the office building construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the office building construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the office building construction industry in Spain.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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